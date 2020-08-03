Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

DIS stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $116.30. 8,014,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

