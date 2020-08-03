Wedbush Raises Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $67.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $68.88. 3,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

