Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EOG Resources (EOG)

7/23/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

7/23/2020 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EOG Resources has an attractive growth profile, huge inventory of drilling opportunities, upper quartile returns and a disciplined management team. The company has significant acreages in oil shale plays like Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford. Most importantly, EOG Resources is among the leading players in the Bakken play and the largest in the Eagle Ford. However, EOG Resources is grappling with coronavirus-induced weakness in global energy demand. The pandemic has dented worldwide energy demand, keeping crude oil in the bearish territory. The ongoing turmoil has also led to a capital budget reduction of 46% for 2020 from original guidance. Triggered by lower capital spending, it has decided to curtail activities across several operating regions, which will reduce crude output by 15% from 2019 levels.”

7/20/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

7/13/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $62.00.

6/29/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

6/19/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $84.00.

6/15/2020 – EOG Resources is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.37. 4,004,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

