Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS):

7/20/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $272.00 to $279.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $238.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $335.00 to $355.00.

7/15/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/10/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $230.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $245.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

6/4/2020 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.66. 106,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,874. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.51.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

