Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Buys 557 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 7.1% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,285,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $83.86. 126,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,690. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

