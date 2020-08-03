Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up approximately 6.9% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. 18,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,453. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.33. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.