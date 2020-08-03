YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, YEE has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinTiger, FCoin and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.24 or 0.05241286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00052906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008253 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, DEx.top, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.