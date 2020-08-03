Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inogen reported growth in business-to-business international and domestic revenues in the last reported quarter. Inogen expects the business-to-business arm to be a strong contributor to revenues in 2020, thanks to the Tidal Assist Ventilator. Strong prospects in the POC space continue to buoy optimism. Inogen ended the first quarter on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. Inogen is optimistic about revenue generation in Europe from the first half of 2020. On the flip side, significant contraction in gross margin adds to the woes. Also, decline in direct-to-consumer revenues during the quarter is a concern. The company also saw a decline in Sales and Rental segment revenues. Reflective of these, the company has underperformed its industry over the past year.”

INGN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair cut Inogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.

Inogen stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $676.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. Inogen has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 933.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

