ZEON Network (ZEON) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. ZEON Network has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B, BitMart and IDEX. Over the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.02034611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00109958 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

