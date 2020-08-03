Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Position Lifted by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 156.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 475.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 581.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

