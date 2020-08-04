-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manitex International’s earnings. Manitex International reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitex International will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manitex International.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,435. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 225,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

