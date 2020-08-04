-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 365,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,479. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

