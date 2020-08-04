10 15 Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 2.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 34,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average of $151.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.57.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

