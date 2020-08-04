10 15 Associates Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.6% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.82. 285,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $329.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

