10 15 Associates Inc. Has $15.86 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

10 15 Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,164 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

