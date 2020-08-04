10 15 Associates Inc. Has $16.77 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.4% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 287,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

