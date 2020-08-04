10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 18,964 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 152,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,401. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

