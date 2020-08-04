10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 22,671 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,671 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 7.7% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 57,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 579,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,902,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

