10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 2,620 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

10 15 Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.11. 23,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,062. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

