10 15 Associates Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

EMR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,404. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

