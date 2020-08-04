10 15 Associates Inc. Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

