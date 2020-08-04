10 15 Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,531 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 1,465,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

