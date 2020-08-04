10,413 Shares in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. 5,667,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

