21,382 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

