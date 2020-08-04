3,254 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,254 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Citrix Systems makes up about 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,883. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Insiders sold a total of 20,732 shares of company stock worth $3,047,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

