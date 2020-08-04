$5.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post sales of $5.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $6.20 million. Arvinas reported sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $24.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.34 million to $26.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.55 million, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arvinas.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Arvinas stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,189. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $60,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arvinas by 71.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 202.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 33.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 364,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 91,462 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

