58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, New Street Research lowered 58.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.20.

58.com stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. 89,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,497. 58.com has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The business had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 58.com will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 58.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 58.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in 58.com by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

