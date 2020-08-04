70 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.49. The stock had a trading volume of 54,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.13. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,316 shares of company stock worth $31,271,310. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

