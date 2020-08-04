7,049 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. 30,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.