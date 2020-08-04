AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 10,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. AAR has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a PE ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AAR by 7.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 123,457 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

