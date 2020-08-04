Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 127,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,680. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

