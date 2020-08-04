AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 258,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,542. The company has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

