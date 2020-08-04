Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.16

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 656045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

