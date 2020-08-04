Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 9.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $298,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, hitting $227.89. The company had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $225.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

