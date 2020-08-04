Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $85,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,316 shares of company stock worth $31,271,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.90 on Monday, reaching $449.22. 81,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.