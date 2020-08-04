ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

ADT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ADT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of ADT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 536,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.27.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,181 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $8,621,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $3,389,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at $2,422,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

