Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,979. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.41. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the second quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

