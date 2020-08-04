Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Acquires 24,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 87,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Raymond James began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

BMY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.10. 10,335,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

