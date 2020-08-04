Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys 10,000 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.6% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.33. 3,699,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.