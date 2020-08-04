Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,048 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 10,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $84.81. 11,165,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,470,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

