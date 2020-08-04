Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 46,696 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. 8,787,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,294,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

