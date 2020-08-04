Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 1,260 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.5% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,420,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $174,197,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $157,103,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.50. 7,135,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613,967. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

