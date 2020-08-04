AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.
Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.05. 141,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
