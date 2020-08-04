AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

Shares of AEG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.05. 141,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. AEGON has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AEGON by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,649,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,129 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 64,438 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AEGON by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.