Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.42. Aemetis shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,104 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

