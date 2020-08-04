Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.81

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$107.81 and last traded at C$107.81, with a volume of 591205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 61.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.83.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,798 shares in the company, valued at C$7,157,416. Also, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total value of C$433,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at C$590,141.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,328 shares of company stock worth $3,701,496.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

