AidCoin Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $399,036.54 and approximately $68.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

