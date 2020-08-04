Aleph.im Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.57 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $1.10 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.01994277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00084184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00195014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00111484 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,866,514 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

