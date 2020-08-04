Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Cfra decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.70. 6,757,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,822,464. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.88 and a 200 day moving average of $214.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

