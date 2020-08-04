Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.96 on Monday, reaching $1,474.00. 89,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,474.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,377.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,002.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

