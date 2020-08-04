Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,474.28. 112,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,377.20. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The company has a market cap of $1,006.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

